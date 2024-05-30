Left Menu

Italy's Firm Stance: No Troops to Ukraine, Weapons to Stay Within Borders

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that Italy will not send troops to Ukraine and that any military aid provided must remain within Ukrainian borders. Under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italy supports Ukraine. Tajani also refuted the possibility of Mario Draghi becoming the next EU Commission President.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy will never send any troops to Ukraine and any weapons it has supplied to Kyiv should not be used on Russian territory, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday. "All the weapons leaving from Italy (to Ukraine) should be used within Ukraine," Tajani said in a TV interview with public broadcaster RAI.

Under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, but Rome has never disclosed any details about its military aid. Tajani also dismissed the possibility that former Italian Prime Minister and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi could become the next EU Commission President.

"Draghi is not an (official) candidate and does not belong to any (European) political family... I see it as a complicated matter," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

