Blaze at Wazirabad Police Training Centre: No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at the Wazirabad Police Training Centre 'malkhana' in north Delhi. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services reported the incident on a Thursday. Ten fire engines were dispatched, and no injuries were reported. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.
A fire broke out at the Wazirabad Police Training Centre 'malkhana' (yard) in north Delhi, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident, they confirmed. ''We received a call regarding a blaze at the 5/30/2024 4:06:18 PMat 2.37 pm. A total of 10 fire engines were pressed into service. No one sustained injuries in the incident,'' a DFS officer said. ''Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire,'' the officer added.
