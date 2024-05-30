Left Menu

Couple Nabbed with Heroin Worth Rs. 65.8 Lakh Near Myanmar Border

A couple has been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs. 65.8 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district. Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police conducted a joint operation at Zote village, near the Myanmar border, and recovered 94 grams of heroin. The suspects were handed over to the police.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A couple has been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs. 65.8 lakh in east Mizoram's Champhai district, a senior Assam Rifles officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police personnel carried out a joint operation at the Zote village, near the Myanmar border, on Wednesday and recovered 94 grams of heroin from their possession, the officer said.

The joint team arrested the couple when they were travelling from Myanmar to Zote with the consignment, she said.

The accused couple hails from Champhai district, she said, adding that the seized drug and the accused were handed over to police in Champhai on Wednesday.

