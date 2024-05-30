Left Menu

MECON Limited and SAIL Host ICONS-2024 Focusing on Capital Goods

The conference aims to bring together leading stakeholders from the steel industry, including technology providers, steel producers, manufacturers, and academia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:46 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
MECON Limited and SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, are organizing a two-day International Conference on Steel (ICONS-2024): Focus on Capital Goods, on 30th and 31st May 2024 in Ranchi.

The conference aims to bring together leading stakeholders from the steel industry, including technology providers, steel producers, manufacturers, and academia. The goal is to foster new partnerships, explore innovative solutions, and drive the future of the steel industry forward.

Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma, CMD-MECON, welcomed the dignitaries and set the context for the conference. The inaugural session was attended by:

Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, GoI

Ms. Sukriti Likhi, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, MoS

Shri Abhijit Narendra, Joint Secretary, MoS

Dr. Sanjay Roy, Joint Secretary, MoS

Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD-NMDC

Shri Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD-MOIL

Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma, CMD & Director (Commercial), MECON

Shri Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, SAIL

Several dignitaries also joined virtually via video conference. CMD-SAIL, CMD-MOIL, and CMD-NMDC addressed the gathering.

In his special address, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha highlighted the challenges of meticulous project planning and timely execution for steel projects in India. He stressed the need for innovative execution methods to ensure the health and sustainability of these projects. He also emphasized the importance of new ways of working, fresh ideas, and new talents to revive the heavy industry sector.

Shri Abhijit Narendra noted that despite being the second-largest steel producer, India faces limitations in manufacturing steel industry machinery. He emphasized creating an ecosystem involving all stakeholders.

CMD-NMDC pointed out that India, the fifth-largest economy and a youthful, vibrant nation, needs substantial growth in the manufacturing sector. He called for constant interaction between technology providers and buyers to address future needs.

CMD-MOIL emphasized the strategic importance of the capital goods sector, describing it as the "mother" of the manufacturing sector. He advocated for large engineering workshops in integrated steel plants.

CMD-SAIL stressed the importance of supply chain security amid global volatility and called for developing a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem for producing indigenized capital goods.

CMD-MECON discussed the National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017, noting that to achieve the policy target of 300 million tonnes (Mt) steel capacity, approximately 138-139 Mt of new capacity needs to be added in the next 7-8 years, involving an investment of US$120-130 billion from the Indian steel industry. He mentioned the likely import of 15-20% of steel plant equipment, worth about $18-20 billion, and spares worth $400-500 million. To strengthen domestic manufacturing, he suggested exploring technology transfer and establishing manufacturing units in India through international technology providers.

The first day of the conference included four technical sessions:

Trends and Challenges in Coke Making Technology

Trends and Challenges in Agglomeration Technology

Trends and Challenges in Iron Making Technology

Trends and Challenges in Steel Making Technology

Senior representatives from manufacturing companies, iron and steel producers, equipment suppliers, and engineering and consultancy firms participated in the day-long conference. The presence of academia highlighted a collaborative effort to tackle industry challenges.

 

