Assam Police Commando Suspended for Social Media Misuse

An Assam Police woman commando was suspended for using social media for personal revenue through commercial activities. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against her, and police personnel are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding social media usage.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Assam Police woman commando was suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against her on Thursday for allegedly using social media for commercial use to generate revenue for herself, DGP G P Singh said.

''During routine monitoring of the Social Media posts, it was observed that one of our women personnel was using the Social Media platform for commercial use generating revenue for herself'', the DGP said in a post on 'X'.

''Any business activity by government servants is violative of rules. Accordingly, after verification, she has been placed under suspension and departmental proceeding is being drawn against her'', he said.

Police personnel have been regularly advised not to use social media for purposes that are against government/departmental rules and policies, Singh said.

The DGP further warned all police personnel to desist from such or similar activities.

The police woman is a member of the state's elite woman commando force 'Veerangana' and had allegedly modelled for a lottery app on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

