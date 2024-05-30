Left Menu

India-Japan Collaborate to Tackle Cross-Border Terrorism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:36 IST
India and Japan on Thursday held extensive deliberations on the threats of terrorism including state-sponsored cross-border terrorist activities in South Asia and ways to unitedly combat the challenge.

At a meeting of the India-Japan joint working group on counter-terrorism, the two sides also focused on boosting cooperation in combating radicalisation, terror financing and checking use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists.

''Both sides exchanged views on the terrorist threats in their respective regions, including State-sponsored cross-border terrorism in South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, Middle East, as well as terror activities in the Af-Pak region,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''The two sides assessed counter terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing,'' it said in a statement.

It said countering terror financing, organised crime and narco-terror network also featured in the discussions.

''Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes and exercises, and cooperation at the multilateral fora, such as the UN, FATF and Quad,'' the MEA said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a leading organisation that focuses on global action to tackle money laundering and terror financing.

The Indian delegation at the sixth meeting of the India-Japan joint working group on counter terrorism was led by K D Dewal, joint secretary at the MEA.

The Japanese team was headed by Hiroyuki Minami, Ambassador in-charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organised Crime in the Japanese government.

