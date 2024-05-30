Left Menu

Meghalaya's First Woman DGP Bridges Gaps with Public

In an effort to strengthen the relationship between the police and the public, Meghalaya's first woman DGP, Idashisha Nongrang, held a meeting to hear grievances. She plans to meet the public every Thursday. Issues ranged from police personnel concerns to public nuisances, and suggestions were provided for improvement.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a step towards building a cordial relationship between the police department and the public, newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang, on Thursday held a meeting to hear grievances of the people.

Nongrang, the first woman DGP of the northeastern state, said that she would meet members of the public every Thursday. A total of 26 groups and 11 individuals called on the top cop to discuss their grievances and provide some suggestions.

''It was an exciting experience. People came from different walks of life with their grievances and suggestions,'' said the DGP.

Nongrang said the matters raised by them included issues related to serving and deceased police personnel and problems of people with disability. ''Some came with regard to public nuisances and that we will address immediately,'' she said.

As some of the grievances do not come under the police department, she advised the complainants to take up their matter with the authorities concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

