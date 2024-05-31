Left Menu

24/7 Helpline Set Up After Tragic Jammu Bus Incident

The Jammu administration has established a 24-hour helpline to assist the relatives of the victims of the Tungi Morh bus tragedy, where 24 people died and 64 were injured. Dedicated phone numbers have been set up to provide information and support to the affected families.

Jammu administration Thursday night announced it has set up a 24-hour helpline to provide information and assistance to the relatives of the victims of the bus tragedy that took place earlier in the day at Tungi Morh.

Twenty-four people were killed and 64 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge at Tungi Morh in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said. ''In response to the tragic bus accident that occurred near Tanda (Akhnoor) this afternoon, affecting passengers from Kurukshetra, Haryana, a 24-hour helpline has been established to provide information and assistance to the relatives of the victims,'' an official spokesperson of the administration said. The Police Control Room in Jammu has set up dedicated phone numbers to offer support and updates regarding the condition and whereabouts of the injured passengers with helpline numbers as 0191-2542000 and 88-9933-4482, the spokesperson said.

