Tragic Accident in Nagpur: Father Killed, Daughter Injured by Bus Collision

A tragic accident in Nagpur resulted in the death of Shivcharan Dharanwar and serious injuries to his daughter Anushukta after their two-wheeler was hit by a municipal bus. The incident occurred on Saturday morning near the Bal Bharti office. Legal action has been initiated against the driver.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on Saturday morning led to the death of Shivcharan Bhajelal Dharanwar (58) and left his daughter Anushukta (19) seriously injured when a municipal bus struck their two-wheeler in Nagpur, police authorities reported.

The incident took place around 8:30 am in front of the Bal Bharti office, involving an 'Aapli Bus' operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, according to an official from the Sitabuldi police station.

'Shivcharan Dharanwar, a resident of Hansapuri, succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital,' the official confirmed. 'His daughter Anushukta is still undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the accident. They were en route to drop her off at her tuitions.'

A case under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered for causing death by negligence and rash driving, confirmed the police official.

