Tragic Accident in Nagpur: Father Killed, Daughter Injured by Bus Collision

A tragic accident on Saturday morning led to the death of Shivcharan Bhajelal Dharanwar (58) and left his daughter Anushukta (19) seriously injured when a municipal bus struck their two-wheeler in Nagpur, police authorities reported.

The incident took place around 8:30 am in front of the Bal Bharti office, involving an 'Aapli Bus' operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, according to an official from the Sitabuldi police station.

'Shivcharan Dharanwar, a resident of Hansapuri, succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital,' the official confirmed. 'His daughter Anushukta is still undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the accident. They were en route to drop her off at her tuitions.'

A case under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered for causing death by negligence and rash driving, confirmed the police official.

