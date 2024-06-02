Family Dispute Turns Tragic: Man Sets Family on Fire and Self-Immolates

A tragic incident unfolded in Chemmaruthi where a man allegedly set his wife and son on fire before self-immolating, police reported.

The man succumbed to severe burn injuries on Sunday, whereas his wife and son were rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College and are in critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident, suspecting a family dispute as the possible cause, which will be verified through victim statements once they are stabilized.

