Family Dispute Turns Tragic: Man Sets Family on Fire and Self-Immolates
A man in Chemmaruthi set his wife and son on fire before immolating himself due to an alleged family dispute. While the man succumbed to his burns, his wife and son are critically injured and undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. Authorities are investigating the motive.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 22:53 IST
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Chemmaruthi where a man allegedly set his wife and son on fire before self-immolating, police reported.
The man succumbed to severe burn injuries on Sunday, whereas his wife and son were rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College and are in critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident, suspecting a family dispute as the possible cause, which will be verified through victim statements once they are stabilized.
