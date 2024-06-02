Left Menu

Teen Arrested in Varanasi Hospital for Alleged Rape of Four-Year-Old

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended in Varanasi for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Gyanpur on May 30. Police registered the case under various IPC sections and the POCSO Act. The accused, previously involved in theft, was taken to a juvenile reform center.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:11 IST
Teen Arrested in Varanasi Hospital for Alleged Rape of Four-Year-Old
boy
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended in Varanasi for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on May 30 in a village under the jurisdiction of Gyanpur police station.

According to Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan, the arrest follows a complaint filed by the victim's mother. The juvenile accused is being prosecuted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 376 A (rape and causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The accused was taken into custody after being located in a Varanasi hospital, where his family had taken him to evade arrest. He was subsequently sent to the Mirzapur Juvenile Reform Centre, having been previously detained twice on theft charges, according to police sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024