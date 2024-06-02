Teen Arrested in Varanasi Hospital for Alleged Rape of Four-Year-Old

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended in Varanasi for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on May 30 in a village under the jurisdiction of Gyanpur police station.

According to Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan, the arrest follows a complaint filed by the victim's mother. The juvenile accused is being prosecuted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 376 A (rape and causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The accused was taken into custody after being located in a Varanasi hospital, where his family had taken him to evade arrest. He was subsequently sent to the Mirzapur Juvenile Reform Centre, having been previously detained twice on theft charges, according to police sources.

