FSSAI Mandates Removal of ‘100% Fruit Juice’ Claims from Reconstituted Juices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive requiring all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to cease labeling and advertising reconstituted fruit juices as ‘100% fruit juices’ immediately. Additionally, FBOs must use up any existing pre-printed packaging materials by 1st September 2024.

The FSSAI found that several FBOs have been inaccurately marketing reconstituted fruit juices as ‘100% fruit juices’. After thorough examination, the authority determined that the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, do not permit such claims. This practice is considered misleading, especially when water is the major ingredient and the fruit content is minimal, or when the juice is reconstituted from concentrates or pulp.

Key Points of the Directive:

Immediate Removal of Claims: FBOs must remove any ‘100% fruit juice’ claims from labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices.

Deadline for Existing Packaging: FBOs must exhaust all pre-printed packaging materials before 1st September 2024.

Compliance with Standards: FBOs must adhere to sub-regulation 2.3.6 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards & Food Additives) Regulation, 2011, and label products according to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

Labelling Requirements: The word “reconstituted” must be listed in the ingredient list next to the juice name, and products with added nutritive sweeteners exceeding 15 gm/kg must be labeled as ‘Sweetened juice’.

The FSSAI is committed to protecting and promoting public health by regulating and supervising food safety standards throughout India.