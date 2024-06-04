Left Menu

G7 Leaders Back Biden's Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release Proposal

The Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have endorsed a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden. This agreement aims to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and increased humanitarian aid, addressing both Israel's security and Gazan civilian safety.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies "fully endorse and will stand behind" a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden and call on Hamas to accept it, a statement said on Monday.

The deal "would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured," the statement said.

