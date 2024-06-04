U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN

The United States said on Monday it wants the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution backing the proposal to end the fighting in Gaza through a ceasefire and hostage deal.

"Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

