U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN
The United States is urging the United Nations Security Council to endorse a resolution for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted that many regional leaders have supported this plan and called for its immediate implementation.
The United States said on Monday it wants the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution backing the proposal to end the fighting in Gaza through a ceasefire and hostage deal.
"Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.
