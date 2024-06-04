Left Menu

Taiwan President Vows to Preserve Tiananmen Memory

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te pledges to preserve the memory of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on its 35th anniversary. Emphasizing the importance of freedom over authoritarianism, Lai ensures the historical memory endures and connects with all who care about Chinese democracy.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-06-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 06:53 IST
Lai Ching-te
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday said he will work hard to make historical memory last forever and reach out to everyone who cares about Chinese democracy, on the 35th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

Lai also said in a post on Facebook that it is important to respond to authoritarianism with freedom and that the memory of June 4th will not disappear.

