India Showcases AI-Driven Governance Innovations at IBM Center Presentation

In a significant virtual event on June 3, 2024, the IBM Center for The Business of Government in Washington, DC, hosted a delegation from India’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for a comprehensive presentation on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in governance. The 90-minute session was graced by prominent figures from both the US and Indian administrations, including Mr. James-Christian Blockwood, Mr. Dan Chenok, Ms. Terry Gerton, and Indian officials led by Secretary DARPG Shri V. Srinivas.

The highlight of the event was the Indian delegation’s detailed exposition of the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). Secretary DARPG Shri V. Srinivas captivated the audience with an insightful presentation, which garnered accolades from US government representatives.

The presentation underscored several key achievements:

The transformative role of technology in enhancing citizen-government engagement, fostering transparency, and ensuring accountability.

The successful implementation of CPGRAMS’ 10-step reforms, which have markedly improved grievance redressal quality and efficiency.

India’s impressive track record of resolving over 150,000 grievances monthly and integrating over 102,000 grievance officers into the CPGRAMS portal.

The unveiling of sophisticated AI/ML-powered dashboards that facilitate the management of complex data sets, paving the way for data-driven policymaking.

The Indian government’s commitment to technological advancement with a budget allocation of INR 128 Crore for the upcoming CPGRAMS version 8.0, set to unfold over the next two years.

The dialogue fostered a warm and productive exchange of citizen-centric best practices, further strengthening the collaborative ties between the United States and India in the realm of public service innovation.