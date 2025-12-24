Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. Visa Bans Ignite EU Tech Policy Row

The European Union, supported by France and Germany, has voiced strong opposition to recent visa bans imposed by the United States on European citizens, which includes influential figures tackling online hate and disinformation. This diplomatic spat adds another layer to an already growing transatlantic divide on issues of freedom of speech and digital regulation.

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump sanctioned five European individuals, accusing them of impinging on free speech or placing undue regulatory pressures on American tech companies. Prominent among those banned is Thierry Breton, architect of the EU's Digital Services Act—a key piece of legislation intended to enhance online safety.

This latest move from Washington has sparked reactions from European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who described the bans as an attempt to undermine European digital sovereignty. The clash highlights deepening chasms in perspectives on digital governance between the U.S. and the EU.