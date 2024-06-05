Hawks Member Released on Bail Following Arrest for Corruption

Kgaugelo Aubrey Mogale (47), a police sergeant and member of the Hawks, was released on bail by the Nelspruit District Court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation unit on charges of corruption, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

Background and Investigation

The arrest came as a result of a financial investigation carried out by auditing firm KPMG during the Project Blood Orange investigation. It was discovered that Mogale, who was part of the investigation team, had unduly received a total of R6,000 deposited into his account by the main suspect in the case over a period of time.

An internal investigation revealed that Mogale failed to disclose this financial benefit. Following the internal probe, a case docket was registered and the investigation concluded. The matter was then referred to the Public Prosecutor, who determined that there was a prima facie case against Mogale.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

A warrant of arrest was authorized and executed on June 4, 2024. Mogale was subsequently released on R1,000 bail, with his case postponed to June 27, 2024.

Statements from Authorities

Major General Gerber, the Provincial Head of the Hawks, expressed deep concern over the arrest of a Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) member on such serious charges.

“The DPCI strives in all aspects to employ members whose integrity is beyond reproach. We strive to be a crime and corruption fighting entity, which is not tainted by allegations of corruption within our own ranks,” Gerber stated.

He commended the DPCI for taking action against one of their own, highlighting the Directorate’s commitment to applying the law impartially.

“This shows a commitment to be a directorate that will, without fear or favour, apply the law, irrespective of your standing in society. No form of criminality or corruption will be condoned. This must send a clear message to all that as DPCI Mpumalanga, we endeavour to run a clean ship,” Gerber affirmed.

The case against Kgaugelo Aubrey Mogale underscores the DPCI’s dedication to maintaining integrity within its ranks and ensuring that all members are held accountable for their actions. The forthcoming court proceedings on June 27, 2024, will further determine the course of justice in this matter.