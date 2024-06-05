Poland Launches Commission to Counter Russian and Belarusian Influence

Poland has initiated a special commission to investigate Russian and Belarusian influence within the country, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed.

During a Warsaw news conference, Tusk emphasized the non-partisan nature of this expert-led commission, tasked with safeguarding national security amidst a backdrop of increasing regional tensions due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

The commission will examine activities from 2004 to 2024, aiming to counter hybrid attacks such as sabotage and cyberattacks. Headed by Gen Jaroslaw Strózyk, the body will also address the rise in aggressive behavior and border crossings from Belarus. Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak stressed the importance of understanding and mitigating Russian and Belarusian activities over the past two decades.

