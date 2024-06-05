Srinagar Medical College Erupts in Protests Over Blasphemous Post
Protests erupted at Srinagar Government Medical College over a post by a non-local medical student allegedly against the Prophet of Islam. Dozens of students and junior doctors demanded immediate action as the student refused to remove the offensive display picture on a messaging app, causing uproar and hurting religious sentiments.
Protests broke out at the Srinagar Government Medical College here on Wednesday after a non-local medical student allegedly posted content offensive to the Prophet of Islam, officials said.
Dozens of students, along with several junior doctors, staged a demonstration against the student, purportedly over a blasphemous display picture on a messaging app, sources confirmed.
A protestor stated that they had given the student three hours to remove the offending display picture, but the student refused, leading to escalated demands for disciplinary action to address the hurt caused to the Muslim community.
