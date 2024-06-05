Srinagar Medical College Erupts in Protests Over Blasphemous Post

Protests broke out at the Srinagar Government Medical College here on Wednesday after a non-local medical student allegedly posted content offensive to the Prophet of Islam, officials said.

Dozens of students, along with several junior doctors, staged a demonstration against the student, purportedly over a blasphemous display picture on a messaging app, sources confirmed.

A protestor stated that they had given the student three hours to remove the offending display picture, but the student refused, leading to escalated demands for disciplinary action to address the hurt caused to the Muslim community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)