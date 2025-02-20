Left Menu

Ashish Sood: From Student Leader to Key BJP Figure

Ashish Sood, a former DUSU president, has risen through BJP ranks to become a prominent figure in Delhi politics. Known for his organizational skills, he's held several key positions, including the general secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha and an MLA for Janakpuri. Sood is a trusted leader with strong party connections.

Ashish Sood, once a Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president, has become a noteworthy player in Delhi's political landscape. Elected as the Janakpuri MLA, Sood is now part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's cabinet, highlighting his ascent through BJP ranks.

Known for his organizational skills, Sood currently oversees the Goa BJP and serves as co-incharge of the Jammu and Kashmir unit. With a strong background in student politics, his journey began as DUSU president in 1989, eventually leading to top roles in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

His rise through the BJP was rapid; from general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in 2003 to vice president within two years. Sood's career reflects his deep ties with the party, emphasized by his acknowledgement of senior leaders' trust and his relationship with RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

