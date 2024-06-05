NHRC Takes Action Against Isolation of New Mothers in Karnataka

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an official notice to the Karnataka government following a report that alleges the banishment of new mothers and menstruating women to distant, isolated huts in the Bisadihalli area of Tumakuru district.

In its statement on Wednesday, the NHRC noted that if the contents of the report are accurate, they represent severe human rights violations against vulnerable women and young babies. The commission took suo motu cognizance of the media report detailing the plight of a 19-year-old woman, who, even after undergoing a caesarean operation, was subjected to this tradition. The huts lack basic amenities such as beds and toilets, endangering the health of both mother and child.

According to the NHRC, this harmful practice persists among the Kadu Golla community in rural Karnataka and several other states. Women and newborns are exposed to dangerous conditions, including unhygienic surroundings and threats from wildlife. The NHRC has requested a comprehensive report from the Karnataka government within four weeks, detailing where such practices continue and the measures being taken to eliminate them.

