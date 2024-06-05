Left Menu

Israeli-Hamas Hostage Deal Talks Amidst Conflict

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that mediated talks with Hamas regarding a hostage-release deal will resume without halting the ongoing Gaza war. Gallant emphasized that any negotiations would occur under active conflict. This statement was reported by Israeli media, with Dan Williams contributing to the writing.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:21 IST
  • Israel

A resumption of mediated talks between Israel and Hamas on a hostage-release deal would not mean a suspension of the Gaza war, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday.

"Any negotiations with Hamas would be conducted only under fire," Gallant said in remarks carried by Israeli media. (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

