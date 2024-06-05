Strengthening Ties: Sri Lanka and Maldives Hold Successful Bilateral Talks

In a significant development, Sri Lanka and the Maldives have successfully concluded bilateral talks, marking a reaffirmation of positive diplomatic relations. The discussions took place during the ongoing visit of Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer.

This visit is particularly noteworthy as Zameer is the first Maldivian minister to visit Sri Lanka since the election of Mohamed Muizzu as President in September. The successful conclusion of the talks was highlighted by Lanka's state minister of foreign affairs, Tharaka Balasuriya, who emphasized the shared commitment to mutually beneficial objectives.

Zameer is on a three-day trip to Colombo and is scheduled to meet President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. One of the key issues on the agenda is a request by Sri Lanka's foreign minister Ali Sabry for the lifting of outward remittance restrictions on Lankan expatriate workers in the Maldives.

