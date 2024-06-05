CBIC inaugurates GST Bhawan, official complex of CGST Rohtak Commissionerate

Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), inaugurated the GST Bhawan, the official complex of the CGST Rohtak Commissionerate, in Rohtak, Haryana. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shri Shashank Priya, Member of CBIC (GST, Legal, CX & ST), Shri Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Commissioner of CGST Panchkula Zone, senior officers from CBIC, and officers & staff from CGST Rohtak Commissionerate, Panchkula Zone.

Situated at a prime location in Rohtak, the project offers excellent connectivity to major districts of Haryana and easy access for GST taxpayers. It is conveniently located approximately 3 km from Rohtak Bus Stand. The inauguration of the project during Amrit Kaal symbolizes the strength and progress of New India.

During his address, Shri Agarwal expressed satisfaction that the project was completed within the allocated budget despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He commended all the officers and agencies involved in the project, led by Chief Commissioner CGST Panchkula Zone, for their efforts in ensuring high quality and meeting the future needs of the workspace.

Highlighting the government's support for infrastructure development, Shri Agarwal mentioned that the Ministry of Finance has sanctioned residential and office building projects for CBIC worth approximately Rs. 4,600 crore over the last 10 financial years (2014-24).

Shri Shashank Priya, Member of CBIC, shared his experience and emphasized the importance of modern facilities in enhancing the efficiency of officers and staff. He mentioned that with the increasing number of taxpayers, there is a need for more tools and modern facilities to facilitate easy compliance.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Commissioner of CGST Panchkula Zone, expressed pride and happiness in the completion of the futuristic workspace within the designated timeframe and budget. He highlighted the significance of the new building in improving the working environment and boosting output for the department.