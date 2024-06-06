Army Preps Up: Operational Review for Amarnath Yatra

As the 52-day-long Amarnath yatra approaches, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar took stock of the operational preparedness of troops stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday.

The annual pilgrimage, set to begin from June 29, has always been a security-sensitive event, necessitating rigorous preparation.

Alongside the General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Kumar conducted an operational assessment of the Delta Force, part of the Rashtriya Rifles responsible for the region. He lauded the troops for their bravery and operational readiness, urging them to uphold high standards of alertness and preparedness.

