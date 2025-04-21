Left Menu

Crisis in Kashmir: Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Ramban District

Flash-floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district have caused widespread destruction, resulting in three fatalities. The authorities are working to offer relief and restore essential services. Political leaders are urging the central government to declare the situation a national disaster and provide necessary rehabilitation measures.

Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir has been ravaged by severe flash-floods and landslides following heavy rainfall and cloudbursts. The calamity claimed three lives and led to massive infrastructure damage, as authorities mobilized resources to restore essential services and provide relief to affected residents, officials said Monday.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar reported extensive damage to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, with roads submerged and blocked by boulders. Efforts are focused on restoring alternative routes, including the Mughal Road, to maintain connectivity with the Kashmir Valley.

Political figures have united in demanding the central government declare the disaster a national emergency. Relief operations, aided by army personnel and disaster response teams, are ongoing to support affected families, with quick reaction teams providing food, shelter, and medical aid to those in need.

