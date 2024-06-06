NZ and Fiji Strengthen Partnership with New Bilateral Agreements

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with his Fijian counterpart, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, in Suva this morning to discuss ways to further strengthen the partnership between New Zealand and Fiji. Their bilateral talks covered a wide range of issues, including defence and regional security, trade, and people-to-people links.

“Fiji is a critical partner for New Zealand, and we look to Fiji for its leadership in the Pacific. We share values and interests, and we work closely together on the challenges confronting our region,” Prime Minister Luxon stated.

A joint statement from the two leaders highlighted their shared values and set ambitious goals for future cooperation, including a joint aspiration to grow trade and investment opportunities between New Zealand and Fiji.

“Prime Minister Rabuka and I have set a goal of lifting two-way trade to $2 billion by 2030. With two-way trade currently worth nearly $1.4 billion, we are building on a strong foundation. But there remains significant opportunity for growth that will benefit both our countries,” said Luxon.

In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations, Mr. Luxon announced the removal of the transit visa requirement for Fijian nationals traveling through New Zealand.

“This is a tangible demonstration of New Zealand’s commitment to Fiji and the value we place on our bilateral relationship. Many Fijian nationals travel through New Zealand to reach other destinations in the Pacific and around the world – we expect this will have a positive economic impact for the region. This change will mean that Fijian nationals will be able to transit New Zealand with a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), similar to many other Pacific countries,” Luxon explained.

In addition to these changes, Prime Minister Luxon announced funding for several initiatives in Fiji through New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation programme:

An additional NZ$3.6 million to Fiji’s Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund.

NZ$572,000 for an upgrade to the High Temperature Forced Air (HTFA) Facility at Nadi International Airport, alongside Australia, to help Fijian horticultural exporters meet New Zealand’s strict biosecurity requirements.

NZ$15.3 million for a New Zealand Plant and Food Research-led programme to support farmers in five Pacific countries, including Fiji, in adapting to the impacts of climate change on production.

NZ$7.5 million for the Government of Fiji’s economic reform programme, which focuses on improving fiscal management and sustainability, and economic resilience.

These initiatives underscore the deepening ties between New Zealand and Fiji and reflect a commitment to mutual growth and cooperation in addressing regional challenges.