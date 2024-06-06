Left Menu

Jharkhand Constable Arrested for Killing ASI Over Petty Dispute

In Lohardaga, Jharkhand, a police constable named Anant Singh Munda was arrested for fatally shooting Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh. The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation over a minor issue. Following the murder, Munda locked himself in a room until police apprehended him. An investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:05 IST
In a disturbing incident, a police constable in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district has been arrested for allegedly killing an assistant sub-inspector, officials reported on Thursday.

Constable Anant Singh Munda is accused of shooting ASI Dharmendra Singh with an INSAS rifle around 9 pm Wednesday following a trivial dispute. Both the accused and the victim shared a rented residence along with two others.

Post the shooting, Munda barricaded himself in a room, but police managed to enter and arrest him the following morning. Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman confirmed Munda’s arrest and stated that further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause behind this tragic event.

