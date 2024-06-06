Jharkhand Constable Arrested for Killing ASI Over Petty Dispute

In a disturbing incident, a police constable in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district has been arrested for allegedly killing an assistant sub-inspector, officials reported on Thursday.

Constable Anant Singh Munda is accused of shooting ASI Dharmendra Singh with an INSAS rifle around 9 pm Wednesday following a trivial dispute. Both the accused and the victim shared a rented residence along with two others.

Post the shooting, Munda barricaded himself in a room, but police managed to enter and arrest him the following morning. Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman confirmed Munda’s arrest and stated that further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause behind this tragic event.

