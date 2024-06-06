Jharkhand Constable Arrested for Killing ASI Over Petty Dispute
In Lohardaga, Jharkhand, a police constable named Anant Singh Munda was arrested for fatally shooting Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh. The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation over a minor issue. Following the murder, Munda locked himself in a room until police apprehended him. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, a police constable in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district has been arrested for allegedly killing an assistant sub-inspector, officials reported on Thursday.
Constable Anant Singh Munda is accused of shooting ASI Dharmendra Singh with an INSAS rifle around 9 pm Wednesday following a trivial dispute. Both the accused and the victim shared a rented residence along with two others.
Post the shooting, Munda barricaded himself in a room, but police managed to enter and arrest him the following morning. Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman confirmed Munda’s arrest and stated that further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause behind this tragic event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- police
- constable
- arrested
- killing
- assistant
- sub-inspector
- altercation
- investigation
- Singh
ALSO READ
"We'll continue to play our aggressive brand of cricket...": SRH assistant coach Simon Helmot
Ecuador Investigates Extrajudicial Killings Amid State of Emergency
Investigation Clears Foul Play in Crash Killing President Raisi
Protest held in Coimbatore against 'killing' of Rajasthan student activist
Will come back harder next season: SRH assistant coach Helmot after losing in IPL 2024 final