Spain Joins South Africa in Legal Action Against Israel Over Gaza Genocide Accusations

Spain broke new ground Thursday as the first European country to request the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa's accusation of genocide against Israel regarding its military actions in Gaza.

South Africa filed its case with the ICJ last year, alleging that Israel violated the genocide convention through its military operations in Gaza. Despite the court's immediate order for Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, compliance remains elusive.

Spain's proactive move, spearheaded by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, aims to support peace efforts and pressure Israel to abide by interim measures. This development complements broader diplomatic gestures, including the formal recognition of a Palestinian state by Spain, Ireland, and Norway.

