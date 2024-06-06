Model Code of Conduct Lifted After Lok Sabha Election Results Declared

The model code of conduct, enacted on March 16 with the announcement of the Lok Sabha election, has officially been lifted. This change follows the declaration of results in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls across several states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

In a formal communication to the Union Cabinet Secretary and state chief secretaries, the Election Commission confirmed that the "model code of conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect" after the election results.

The model code of conduct, a set of agreed conventions designed to ensure fair elections, prohibits the use of state machinery and funds for campaigning by the ruling parties. Despite lacking statutory backing, its sanctity has been upheld by the Supreme Court, with the Election Commission fully empowered to address violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)