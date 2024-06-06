Left Menu

Model Code of Conduct Lifted After Lok Sabha Election Results Declared

The model code of conduct, enforced with the Lok Sabha election announcement on March 16, has been lifted. It ceased to operate after the election results were declared in multiple states. The code, established to maintain orderly and fair elections, prohibits misuse of power for campaigning.

The model code of conduct, enacted on March 16 with the announcement of the Lok Sabha election, has officially been lifted. This change follows the declaration of results in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls across several states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

In a formal communication to the Union Cabinet Secretary and state chief secretaries, the Election Commission confirmed that the "model code of conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect" after the election results.

The model code of conduct, a set of agreed conventions designed to ensure fair elections, prohibits the use of state machinery and funds for campaigning by the ruling parties. Despite lacking statutory backing, its sanctity has been upheld by the Supreme Court, with the Election Commission fully empowered to address violations.

