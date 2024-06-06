Left Menu

NCW Chief Demands Action After CISF Constable Slaps BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has called for strict disciplinary action against a woman CISF constable accused of slapping BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport. The constable has been suspended, and an FIR has been registered. Sharma emphasized the seriousness of a breach by airport security personnel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:53 IST
NCW Chief Demands Action After CISF Constable Slaps BJP MP Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has demanded strict action against a woman CISF constable who allegedly slapped newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday. The constable has since been suspended, and an FIR registered against her, according to officials.

Ranaut was reportedly on her way to Delhi when the incident occurred. NCW chairperson Sharma highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing a serious breach of security by airport personnel. 'Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs,' Sharma stated in a social media post.

The episode has raised questions about airport security protocols and the conduct of those entrusted with ensuring safety at such critical locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024