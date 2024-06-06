NCW Chief Demands Action After CISF Constable Slaps BJP MP Kangana Ranaut
National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has called for strict disciplinary action against a woman CISF constable accused of slapping BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport. The constable has been suspended, and an FIR has been registered. Sharma emphasized the seriousness of a breach by airport security personnel.
- Country:
- India
National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has demanded strict action against a woman CISF constable who allegedly slapped newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday. The constable has since been suspended, and an FIR registered against her, according to officials.
Ranaut was reportedly on her way to Delhi when the incident occurred. NCW chairperson Sharma highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing a serious breach of security by airport personnel. 'Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs,' Sharma stated in a social media post.
The episode has raised questions about airport security protocols and the conduct of those entrusted with ensuring safety at such critical locations.
