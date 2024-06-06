Left Menu

Activist's High-Stakes Protest: A Dive for Dam Safety in Maharashtra

A 52-year-old man, Deepak Bachche Patil, staged a protest by climbing onto a safety net at Maharashtra's Mantralaya, advocating for better maintenance and safety of dams in the state. Rescued by security personnel, Patil, an activist, had previously conducted a hunger strike over the same issue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:31 IST
Activist's High-Stakes Protest: A Dive for Dam Safety in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic act of protest, Deepak Bachche Patil, a 52-year-old activist, descended onto the safety net at Maharashtra's Mantralaya building on Thursday.

Patil, a Pune resident, was advocating for improved maintenance and safety of dams in the state. He gained access to the net from the building's second floor but was swiftly rescued by security personnel, according to police reports.

Activist Patil, who has also staged hunger strikes in the past, expressed concerns over the state's neglect of dam safety measures. Authorities are currently questioning him further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024