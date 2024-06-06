Activist's High-Stakes Protest: A Dive for Dam Safety in Maharashtra

In a dramatic act of protest, Deepak Bachche Patil, a 52-year-old activist, descended onto the safety net at Maharashtra's Mantralaya building on Thursday.

Patil, a Pune resident, was advocating for improved maintenance and safety of dams in the state. He gained access to the net from the building's second floor but was swiftly rescued by security personnel, according to police reports.

Activist Patil, who has also staged hunger strikes in the past, expressed concerns over the state's neglect of dam safety measures. Authorities are currently questioning him further.

