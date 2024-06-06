Corruption Crackdown: Two Police Officials Caught in Bribery Scandal
A sub-inspector and a constable from Chakur police station in Latur were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. They sought the bribe to avoid arresting a man and his father linked to a tree felling case. Both officials face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
India
- India
A sub-inspector and a constable have been apprehended for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Latur, according to an official from the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau.
The bribe was linked to a complaint against a man and his father concerning the illegal felling of a tree. Sub Inspector Dilip More and Constable Pandurang Dadge from the Chakur police station sought the money to avoid making an arrest, the ACB official reported.
During an anti-corruption operation, Dadge was caught accepting the bribe, and More was detained following further investigation. Both officers are now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
