Secretary of Parliament Receives Official List of Elected Representatives

Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George, has officially received the list of elected representatives who will form the National Assembly for South Africa’s seventh Parliament. This significant event took place during a handover ceremony at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the list to George, marking a key step in the nation's democratic process. Earlier in the ceremony, Mosotho Moepya, chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), had presented the lists of elected members of the National Assembly and those expected to serve in the Provincial Legislatures to the Chief Justice.

In his address, George highlighted the resilience and integrity of South Africa's democratic system amidst global and domestic challenges. He praised the peaceful and efficient conduct of the elections, which reinforce the nation's commitment to its Constitution and growing democracy.

"As South Africans, we have again demonstrated to the world that despite the numerous global and domestic challenges that we face, we are steadfast in maintaining the integrity of our Constitution and our commitment to our growing democracy through, again, conducting peaceful and efficient elections. This is a track record that all South Africans should be proud of. South Africa's young democracy shines as a beacon of hope, not just for our nation, but for all those who believe in the power of the people to shape their own destiny through free and fair elections," said George.

He also emphasized the historical significance of this moment, as political parties are now compelled to collaborate to form a government and a Parliament that truly represents the people's will and aspirations.

Chief Justice Zondo underscored the importance of the list handover, calling it a vital milestone in South Africa’s Constitutional democracy. He indicated that the next step would be the announcement of the date for the first sitting of Parliament, which will be made soon by the Chief Justice.

“Now that the list is here, one knows who will be members of Parliament who will convene on the first day of the sitting. The announcement of the date for the first sitting of Parliament will be the next step. That…will be announced by the Chief Justice and I think it’s going to happen pretty soon. The judiciary will play its role to make sure that our Constitutional democracy runs as smoothly as it should,” Zondo said.

This handover ceremony not only marks the beginning of the seventh Parliament but also reaffirms the strength and maturity of South Africa's democracy.