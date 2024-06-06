Indian Haj Mission Assures Support Amidst Mismanagement Allegations

The Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, amid allegations of mismanagement regarding some Indian Haj pilgrims, announced on Thursday that officials from the Indian Haj Mission are actively cooperating with Saudi Arabian authorities to address the issue. They assured that necessary assistance is being offered to the pilgrims.

The allegations surfaced through a post on the social media platform X, prompting the office to declare that officials are in close contact with relevant Saudi authorities, who are currently investigating the matter.

The Indian Haj Mission, acknowledged for its extraordinary support and service to Indian Haj pilgrims and the wider Indian community, remains the largest operational body managed by the Indian Government beyond its national borders, as reflected in their statement on X.

