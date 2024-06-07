Left Menu

Prince Harry's Legal Triumph: Court Grants Appeal on Police Protection Case

Prince Harry has been granted permission to appeal the British government's decision to deny him publicly funded police protection in the UK. The Court of Appeal's decision represents a significant step forward in a legal battle that began over four years ago. The issue revolves around ensuring the safety of Harry and his family in response to social media hostility and media scrutiny.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-06-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 00:39 IST
Prince Harry's Legal Triumph: Court Grants Appeal on Police Protection Case
Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant legal victory, Prince Harry has received the green light to appeal the British government's refusal to provide him with publicly funded police protection in the UK.

The Court of Appeal granted the Duke of Sussex permission to challenge a High Court ruling made earlier this year, with the decision only being reported recently.

Judge Peter Lane had previously ruled that a government panel's arrangement to offer "bespoke" security on an as-needed basis was neither unlawful, irrational, nor unjustified.

Despite challenges, Lane asserted that the case-by-case security approach did not demonstrate sufficient issues to overturn the panel's decision.

The legal saga dates back more than four years, when Prince Harry initially contested the panel's decision, citing the need for armed protection due to threats posed by social media hostility and press harassment.

At 39, Prince Harry has defied royal conventions by taking legal action against both the government and the tabloid press.

He achieved a notable victory last December, when a judge determined that phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers was "widespread and habitual."

Prince Harry continues to pursue similar cases against The Sun and Daily Mail.

After an initial setback in April when the High Court rejected his appeal, Justice David Bean from the Court of Appeal allowed him to challenge the decision on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024