Prince Harry's Legal Triumph: Court Grants Appeal on Police Protection Case

In a significant legal victory, Prince Harry has received the green light to appeal the British government's refusal to provide him with publicly funded police protection in the UK.

The Court of Appeal granted the Duke of Sussex permission to challenge a High Court ruling made earlier this year, with the decision only being reported recently.

Judge Peter Lane had previously ruled that a government panel's arrangement to offer "bespoke" security on an as-needed basis was neither unlawful, irrational, nor unjustified.

Despite challenges, Lane asserted that the case-by-case security approach did not demonstrate sufficient issues to overturn the panel's decision.

The legal saga dates back more than four years, when Prince Harry initially contested the panel's decision, citing the need for armed protection due to threats posed by social media hostility and press harassment.

At 39, Prince Harry has defied royal conventions by taking legal action against both the government and the tabloid press.

He achieved a notable victory last December, when a judge determined that phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers was "widespread and habitual."

Prince Harry continues to pursue similar cases against The Sun and Daily Mail.

After an initial setback in April when the High Court rejected his appeal, Justice David Bean from the Court of Appeal allowed him to challenge the decision on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)