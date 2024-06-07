Philippine Coast Guard Slams China's Inhumane Actions
The Philippine coast guard accused the China Coast Guard of blocking an evacuation effort for sick military personnel in the South China Sea. Spokesperson Jay Tarriela labeled the Chinese actions as barbaric and inhumane, emphasizing that such behavior should not be tolerated in civilized society.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 07-06-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 07:02 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippine coast guard on Friday accused its Chinese counterpart of blocking efforts to evacuate a sick military personnel in the South China Sea last month.
"The barbaric and inhumane behaviour displayed by the China Coast Guard has no place in our society," Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a statement.
