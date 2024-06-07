Delhi's Water Woes: Atishi Blames Haryana for Reduced Flow

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday accused the Haryana government of reducing water flow to the national capital over the past three days. Her remarks follow a Supreme Court directive to the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi, with an order for Haryana to facilitate the flow. The apex court emphasized that water should not become a matter of political contention.

The water crisis in Delhi has been particularly severe this summer. Atishi took to social media platform X to express her concerns, stating, 'Hon'ble Supreme Court is trying to resolve Delhi's water crisis, but Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi. While the case was being heard in Supreme Court, Haryana has been steadily reducing the water being released to Delhi in the last 3 days.'

The minister announced that she will visit the Wazirabad barrage at 11 am to assess the water situation firsthand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)