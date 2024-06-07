Left Menu

Delhi's Water Woes: Atishi Blames Haryana for Reduced Flow

Delhi Water Minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of reducing water flow to Delhi over the past three days. This comes after the Supreme Court directed Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water to Delhi and asked Haryana to ensure its flow. Atishi plans to assess the situation at Wazirabad barrage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:11 IST
Delhi's Water Woes: Atishi Blames Haryana for Reduced Flow
Delhi Water Minister Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday accused the Haryana government of reducing water flow to the national capital over the past three days. Her remarks follow a Supreme Court directive to the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi, with an order for Haryana to facilitate the flow. The apex court emphasized that water should not become a matter of political contention.

The water crisis in Delhi has been particularly severe this summer. Atishi took to social media platform X to express her concerns, stating, 'Hon'ble Supreme Court is trying to resolve Delhi's water crisis, but Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi. While the case was being heard in Supreme Court, Haryana has been steadily reducing the water being released to Delhi in the last 3 days.'

The minister announced that she will visit the Wazirabad barrage at 11 am to assess the water situation firsthand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024