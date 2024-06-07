Masked Militants Target US Brands in Baghdad Amid Rising Anti-American Sentiment
A wave of violent attacks orchestrated by Iran-backed militias in Iraq targets US brands like KFC and Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. These actions are driven by increasing anti-American sentiment over the Gaza conflict. Security forces have heightened their presence, but the militia groups warn of further attacks on American interests.
A series of violent attacks, apparently orchestrated by Iran-backed militias, targeted American brands in Baghdad, reflecting escalating anti-American sentiment following the Gaza conflict.
Masked men stormed and vandalized a KFC restaurant, with similar attacks on Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken and Chili House. The attackers aimed to stir public sentiment against the US and Israel.
Iraqi security forces are now guarding targeted sites, but militia leaders warned of more attacks should US troop withdrawal from Iraq stall.
