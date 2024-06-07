Left Menu

Consumer Commission Orders LIC to Pay Rs 2 Lakh to Widow in Landmark Decision

The South Mumbai District Consumer Commission has directed LIC to pay a Rs 2 lakh claim to the widow of an illiterate policyholder. The commission found that the policy terms were not explained in a language the insured understood, making the repudiation of the claim arbitrary.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:45 IST
Consumer Commission Orders LIC to Pay Rs 2 Lakh to Widow in Landmark Decision
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has mandated the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to pay Rs 2 lakh to the widow of an illiterate policyholder.

The commission highlighted that guidelines from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) stipulate that all terms must be clearly explained in a language understood by the insured before signing. Evidence showed that the deceased, who had limited education, could not have comprehended the policy's terms.

The commission concluded that the insurer's rejection of the claim, citing nondisclosure of health issues, was unfounded and arbitrary. The widow's claim was deemed justified, and LIC was ordered to compensate her with an additional Rs 1 lakh for mental agony and Rs 20,000 for litigation costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024