U.S. and British Forces Strike Key Targets in Yemen

U.S. and British forces conducted four airstrikes on targets in Yemen, hitting Hodeidah airport, Salif seaport, and the Al-Thawra region. These strikes are in retaliation for attacks by the Houthis on international shipping in the Red Sea, which began in November in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:02 IST
U.S. and British Forces Strike Key Targets in Yemen
U.S. and British forces carried out four airstrikes on targets in Yemen on Friday, a Houthi-run television station said.

The attacks hit the airport of Hodeidah - a main port city on the Red Sea - and the seaport of Salif to the north, Al-Masirah TV said. Two strikes also hit the Al-Thawra region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, it said. The Houthis, who control Sanaa and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing U.S. and British retaliatory strikes since February.

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

