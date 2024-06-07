Mysterious Deaths of Two Men in Delhi: A Closer Look

Two men tragically lost their lives under enigmatic conditions on Friday, police sources revealed. Known as Firoz, aged 23, and Danish, aged 25, these residents of Welcome, northeast Delhi, were declared dead upon arrival at JPC Hospital.

According to authorities, the two men had spent the previous night partying with women in Kabir Nagar. The party stretched into the early hours of Friday. By noon, both men started feeling unwell and were subsequently rushed to the hospital. With no visible injury marks, the precise cause of their distress remains unclear.

Firoz and Danish both had prior criminal records, including a murder charge against Firoz. The police have moved their bodies to GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination and are diligently working to piece together the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

