Left Menu

SAPS Continues Crackdown on Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Trade

This operation underscores SAPS's commitment to eradicating counterfeit and illicit goods trade, ensuring the protection of legitimate businesses and the safety of consumers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:21 IST
SAPS Continues Crackdown on Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Trade
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified efforts to dismantle the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods across the nation.

On Friday, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit conducted a significant operation in Johannesburg's Central Business District, resulting in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and the seizure of counterfeit goods valued at approximately R5.8 million. Additionally, two Ethiopian nationals were apprehended for contravening the Immigration Act No. 13 of 2002.

During the operation, nearly 7,000 counterfeit items mimicking well-known brands were confiscated. These items included sports apparel, clothing, shoes, perfumes, sunglasses, watches, and bags.

The operation was a coordinated effort involving SAPS members from various specialized units, officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Gauteng Traffic's Saturation Unit, Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens, and private security personnel.

In the last eight months, the National Counterfeit Unit, in collaboration with its crime-fighting partners, has seized over R400 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods in various takedown operations across the country. The unit, established in November of the previous year, continues to play a pivotal role in combating the counterfeit goods trade.

This operation underscores SAPS's commitment to eradicating counterfeit and illicit goods trade, ensuring the protection of legitimate businesses and the safety of consumers nationwide.

 
 

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024