SAPS Continues Crackdown on Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Trade

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified efforts to dismantle the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods across the nation.

On Friday, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit conducted a significant operation in Johannesburg's Central Business District, resulting in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and the seizure of counterfeit goods valued at approximately R5.8 million. Additionally, two Ethiopian nationals were apprehended for contravening the Immigration Act No. 13 of 2002.

During the operation, nearly 7,000 counterfeit items mimicking well-known brands were confiscated. These items included sports apparel, clothing, shoes, perfumes, sunglasses, watches, and bags.

The operation was a coordinated effort involving SAPS members from various specialized units, officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Gauteng Traffic's Saturation Unit, Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens, and private security personnel.

In the last eight months, the National Counterfeit Unit, in collaboration with its crime-fighting partners, has seized over R400 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods in various takedown operations across the country. The unit, established in November of the previous year, continues to play a pivotal role in combating the counterfeit goods trade.

This operation underscores SAPS's commitment to eradicating counterfeit and illicit goods trade, ensuring the protection of legitimate businesses and the safety of consumers nationwide.