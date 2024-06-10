Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture Reaffirms Commitment During Youth Month

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture has reaffirmed its dedication to the development of the nation's sport, arts, and culture sectors.

Acting Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Maropene Ramokgopa, emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to promote these sectors as part of advancing the socioeconomic gains achieved since the advent of democracy. "We commit, as government, to continue our endeavour to quantify, to lift and to develop the country’s sport, arts and culture sectors," Ramokgopa stated on Monday.

These remarks were made in anticipation of Youth Day commemorations, scheduled for Sunday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme: “Actively advancing socioeconomic gains in our democracy.”

"We celebrate the socioeconomic gains that have been made in our democracy, yet also acknowledge that there is more to be done. Sport, arts, and culture play an important role in the mood and identity of our nation. Our commitment stands to continue developing the sectors,” Ramokgopa added.

The Minister urged all South Africans to collaborate and embrace the country's diversity to further fortify democracy. This commitment underscores the government's resolve to uplift the sectors that shape the nation's cultural and social fabric.