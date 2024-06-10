Pune Court Extends Custody in Fatal Porsche Crash Case

A Pune court on Monday extended the police custody of the parents of a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal Porsche car accident until June 14. Another accused in the case of destruction of evidence also had his custody extended.

The teen's father, realtor Vishal Agrawal, and mother Shivani Agrawal were arrested for their alleged roles in tampering with blood samples. The juvenile was reportedly drunk during the May 19 crash in Kalyani Nagar, which resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals on a motorcycle.

Investigations revealed that Shivani Agrawal had substituted her son's blood samples with hers. Vishal Agrawal was arrested for his involvement in the destruction of evidence. Alongside the Agrawal couple, Ashpak Makandar was also arraigned for acting as a middleman between the family and doctors at Sassoon Hospital.

The prosecution argued for an extension of police custody, stating they needed more time to recover and trace the juvenile's original blood samples. They disclosed that Makandar was paid Rs 4 lakh by the family's driver, of which Rs 3 lakh was given to Sassoon doctors for the sample swap. Rs 3 lakh has been recovered from Dr. Srihari Halnor and employee Atul Ghatkamble, with Rs 1 lakh still unaccounted for.

Defence lawyer Prashant Patil resisted the extension, stating that the parents had already been in police custody for several days, and further interrogation was unnecessary. The minor boy has been sent to an observation home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)