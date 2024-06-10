Congo's Unending Struggle: 41 Dead in Latest IS-Linked Militant Attack

Militants linked to the Islamic State group have claimed the lives of at least 41 people in a series of brutal attacks across the villages of Masala, Mahihi, and Keme in North Kivu province, eastern Congo. The national government confirmed the killings on Monday, while some local civil society members contend the actual death toll may be closer to 80.

Richard Kirimba, a civil society official in the affected region, noted that the militants are increasingly drawn to local mines and have been expanding their operations. 'There's no state authority in this area, and in many villages there are no police, no soldiers, no national intelligence agency,' he remarked to the Associated Press. Kambale Vunyatsi Kiongozi, another civil society representative, emphasized local fears: 'The population is worried because the enemy is roaming around the neighborhood.'

Despite repeated calls from residents for military protection, armed violence persists. Over the past decades, countless armed groups have vied for control over power, land, and valuable minerals, contributing to the ongoing tensions. This violence has displaced nearly 7 million people, many of whom remain unreachable by aid. The UN peacekeeping mission is set to withdraw entirely by the end of 2024, leaving the region's stability in further question.

