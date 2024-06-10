US Expects Steady EU Foreign Policy Post Elections
The United States anticipates no significant changes in the European Union's foreign policy, particularly concerning Ukraine, following recent European Parliament elections that saw far-right parties gain seats. Washington believes Ursula von der Leyen will continue as EU president.
The United States does not expect any major foreign policy changes from the European Union, including on Ukraine, after a European Parliament election that saw far-right parties gain seats, a U.S. official said on Monday.
The official said Washington expects Ursula von der Leyen will be able to stay on as EU president.
