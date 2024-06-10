Malawi Vice President's Aircraft Goes Missing: Search and Rescue Underway
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, along with nine others, is missing after their aircraft went off the radar. The aircraft departed from the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time, and all efforts to contact it have failed. Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing.
An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement. Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT), the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.
