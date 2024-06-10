Hunter Biden Defense Rests Case Without Testimony in Gun Trial
Hunter Biden's defense lawyers rested their case without calling him to the witness stand in his federal criminal trial involving allegations of lying about drug use when purchasing a gun in 2018. Defense argued jury instructions were unfair while Biden's struggles with addiction during the period were highlighted.
- Country:
- United States
Hunter Biden's defense team concluded their case on Monday without calling him to testify in his federal criminal trial. The trial centers on accusations that Biden lied about his drug use when he purchased a firearm in 2018.
Defendants are generally advised against testifying to avoid rigorous cross-examination by prosecutors. The defense attempted to challenge the prosecution's case by calling three witnesses last week, including Biden's daughter, Naomi.
The allegations against Biden, who faces three felony charges, have drawn significant attention, underscoring the dark chapters of his past addiction struggles. Closing arguments are expected soon, and Biden maintains his innocence, accusing the Justice Department of caving to political pressure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Searches have been carried out at the European Parliament over possible Russian interference, Belgium prosecutors say, reports AP.
Thai prosecutors say former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for royal defamation, reports AP.
High Stakes: Trump and Prosecutors Deliver Final Arguments in Hush Money Trial
Judge Cautions Jurors in Trump Trial: Scrutinize Star Witness Michael Cohen's Testimony
Trump Tower Testimony Resurfaces in Hush Money Trial