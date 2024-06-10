Hunter Biden Defense Rests Case Without Testimony in Gun Trial

Hunter Biden's defense team concluded their case on Monday without calling him to testify in his federal criminal trial. The trial centers on accusations that Biden lied about his drug use when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

Defendants are generally advised against testifying to avoid rigorous cross-examination by prosecutors. The defense attempted to challenge the prosecution's case by calling three witnesses last week, including Biden's daughter, Naomi.

The allegations against Biden, who faces three felony charges, have drawn significant attention, underscoring the dark chapters of his past addiction struggles. Closing arguments are expected soon, and Biden maintains his innocence, accusing the Justice Department of caving to political pressure.

